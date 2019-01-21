Vicky Kaushal's Uri Enters Rs 100 Crore Club; Film To Be Remade In Tamil, Telugu & Malayalam!

Uri Becomes The First Bollywood Film In 2019 To Cross Rs. 100 Cr.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#UriTheSurgicalStrike surpasses all expectations, estimations and calculations... Wreaks havoc at the BO... Weekend 2 [₹ 37.96] is higher than Weekend 1 [₹ 35.73 cr]... [Week 2] Fri 7.66 cr, Sat 13.24 cr, Sun 17.06 cr. Total: ₹ 108.90 cr. India biz. #Uri." #HowsTheJosh

Content Is The King

He also wrote, And #Uri crosses ₹ 💯 cr... Sure, ₹ 💯 cr is *not* the yardstick to gauge the success of a film, but it should be celebrated when mid-sized films like #SKTKS, #Raazi, #Stree, #BadhaaiHo and #UriTheSurgicalStrike hit century... Content is king and the audiences are king makers!"

The Vicky Kaushal Film Will Now Be Remade In Three Languages

Post the humongous success at the box office, Uri: The Surgical Strike will be be remade in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

The producer of Uri, Ronnie Screwvala and the entire team of RSVP have got calls from the many producers of South who aspire to adapt the film in their language and who wish to remake the film. Owing to this, the rights of the film has been sold at a higher price.

Vicky's Reaction On Uri Entering The 100 Crore Club

On Uri: The Surgical Strike cruising past the 100 crore mark, Vicky Kaushal took to Twitter and posted, "Because in the end it's your love that makes it all worth it. Thank You for embracing #URITheSurgicalStrike whole heartedly. 🤗🇮🇳🙏."