Vicky Kaushal's Uri Enters Rs 100 Crore Club; Film To Be Remade In Tamil, Telugu & Malayalam!
Vicky Kaushal has begun 2019 with 'high josh' as his film, 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' continues to make big noise at the box office. After minting an opening box office collection of Rs. 8.20 cr. when it released on January 11, the film soon picked up business with positive word-of-mouth and glowing reviews and has now entered the 100 crore club.
As the film continues its winning spree at the box office, it's also confirmed that this Vicky Kaushal starrer will be remade in three languages- Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. Scroll down to read more-
Uri Becomes The First Bollywood Film In 2019 To Cross Rs. 100 Cr.
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#UriTheSurgicalStrike surpasses all expectations, estimations and calculations... Wreaks havoc at the BO... Weekend 2 [₹ 37.96] is higher than Weekend 1 [₹ 35.73 cr]... [Week 2] Fri 7.66 cr, Sat 13.24 cr, Sun 17.06 cr. Total: ₹ 108.90 cr. India biz. #Uri." #HowsTheJosh
Content Is The King
He also wrote, And #Uri crosses ₹ 💯 cr... Sure, ₹ 💯 cr is *not* the yardstick to gauge the success of a film, but it should be celebrated when mid-sized films like #SKTKS, #Raazi, #Stree, #BadhaaiHo and #UriTheSurgicalStrike hit century... Content is king and the audiences are king makers!"
The Vicky Kaushal Film Will Now Be Remade In Three Languages
Post the humongous success at the box office, Uri: The Surgical Strike will be be remade in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.
The producer of Uri, Ronnie Screwvala and the entire team of RSVP have got calls from the many producers of South who aspire to adapt the film in their language and who wish to remake the film. Owing to this, the rights of the film has been sold at a higher price.
Vicky's Reaction On Uri Entering The 100 Crore Club
On Uri: The Surgical Strike cruising past the 100 crore mark, Vicky Kaushal took to Twitter and posted, "Because in the end it's your love that makes it all worth it. Thank You for embracing #URITheSurgicalStrike whole heartedly. 🤗🇮🇳🙏."
ALSO READ: Vicky Kaushal: The Industry Or Audience Doesn't Stereotype You; It's You Who Do That To Yourself