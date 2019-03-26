Vicky Kaushal Was Left Embarrassed At SRK's Party; Had To Hide Behind The Curtain For This Reason!

Shahrukh Invited Vicky To Mannat For A Party

The 'Uri' actor revealed, "So Shah Rukh sir called me and said, ‘It was my birthday a few days ago. It's just a chill dinner, so come with your friends."

Vicky Kaushal Was Over The Moon After Receiving The Invitation

"It was my first time at Mannat and I was so happy that it was a chill get-together for his birthday. So I go in my denims and T-shirt and shirt over it, just casual."

Vicky Got The Dress Code Wrong

"I enter and see Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, everyone in like heavy Indian. Me, Taapsee, Rajkummar Rao...three-four of us were prepared for a birthday casual scene till we realised that we were so off."

Poor Vicky Kaushal!

The actor recalled, "We were hanging out in one corner behind the curtain. Like, bar ke peeche wale curtain ke peeche wale wall ke peeche. We were like, koi dekh na le humein. I was so embarrassed because I was the first of that lot to enter."

Karan Johar Wasn't Impressed With Vicky's Faux Pas

Speaking about it, Vicky revealed, "Karan meets me and he's like, ‘Hi, you.' Then he just looks at me and says, ‘We need to talk."