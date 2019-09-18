English
    VIDEO: Akshay Kumar Ditches Car, Takes Crowded Mumbai Metro!

    By
    |

    Celebrity or commoner, traffic in Mumbai gets on everyone's nerves. Akshay Kumar decided to skip the traffic by taking public transport. He ditched his car and travelled in the Mumbai Metro with Good Newwz director Raj Mehta. The actor took to his Twitter to share a video of him commuting in the metro, while talking about why he made this decision.

    On Wednesday, Akshay Kumar had to travel from Ghatkopar to Versova in Mumbai for work but traffic was peaking at the time. So, when director Raj Mehta suggested that they take a metro to save time, Akshay was on board with the idea.

    In the video he recorded Akshay said that it would have taken them two hours if they had travelled by car, but their metro journey just took them twenty minutes. Akshay panned the camera to show the crowded train and his good friend, Raj. He captioned the video, "My ride for today, the @MumMetro...travelled #LikeABoss from Ghatkopar to Versova beating the peak hours traffic ." (sic)

    Good Newwz is an upcoming movie starring Akshay, Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. Helmed by Raj, it is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. The film is scheduled for a Christmas release this year, on December 27.

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 18, 2019, 21:26 [IST]
