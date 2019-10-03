Video Of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor Taking A Train Ride Goes Viral

Actor Ranbir Kapoor has teamed up with his actor-girlfriend Alia Bhatt for an advertisement. A short video from the shooting has surfaced online and it is going viral on social media as the fans of both actors are sharing the same. It is being said that the video is from an upcoming ad for a potato chips brand.

In the video, Ranbir and Alia can be seen seated in a train compartment. Alia can be seen saying something, and Ranbir can be seen offering chips to her. The video is being shared on multiple social media platforms. Catch the video here.

On the work front, the couple is all set to make their first debut together in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. The film is scheduled to release in 2020 and it will be the first in Ayan's fantasy trilogy. Also featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy, the film was earlier supposed to hit theatres for Christmas 2019. The release date was postponed due to incomplete VFX work and other post-production tasks. The film's logo was unveiled at a grand event during the Mahakumbh Mela earlier this year in Varanasi.

On Ranbir's birthday, Alia hosted a massive party where they also celebrated his dad Rishi Kapoor's return from the US.

Earlier, Alia had in an interview, spoken about how her life changed after Ranbir's entry. She had said, "I stress about things that are not in my control. I'm an over thinker. I get anxious. There was a period when I was working hard and I was stressed. Ranbir told me if you're working hard, you need not worry about anything else. 'Do the best you can and just let everything else be.' That really helped me. I still stress but it's easier for me to now let it be. The maximum I can do is put in my 100%. I don't need to worry about the results."