    VIDEO: Shilpa Shetty Nails A Difficult Yoga Asana, Leaves Us Impressed!

    By
    |

    Shilpa Shetty is one celeb who has always showed off her love for yoga, and it wouldn't be wrong to call her Bollywood's ambassador for yoga. The actress recently took to her Instagram to share a video of her nailing a super complicated asana called the Vrischikasana, and boy, it has left us impressed. Check out the video!

    VIDEO: Shilpa Shetty Impresses Us With Her Yoga Asana!

    Shilpa shared a video of her successfully attempting a complicated asana which involves bending her backwards while doing a handstand. She managed to hold the asana for quite a few seconds. After releasing it, Shilpa gushed at the surge of energy the asana gave.

    She wrote in the caption, "As James Broughton said, "I'm happy to report, the child in me is still ageless" Started learning advance yoga at 42... rather late, but better late than never. I always wanted to do the #vrischikasana." (sic).

    She continued, "I believe it's never too late to learn something new. Years may wrinkle the skin (that I'm okay with), but to give up enthusiasm will wrinkle my soul... that I couldn't live with. We don't grow old with the number of years we live, we age when we stop living... So Live it up #instafam. Never give up. Try something new." (sic).

    As James Broughton said, "I'm happy to report, the child in me is still ageless" Started learning advance yoga at 42... rather late, but better late than never. I always wanted to do the #vrischikasana. I believe it's never too late to learn something new. Years may wrinkle the skin (that I'm okay with), but to give up enthusiasm will wrinkle my soul... that I couldn't live with. We don't grow old with the number of years we live, we age when we stop living... So Live it up #instafam. Never give up. Try something new.

    Amazed by the video, one of her fans commented, "You inspire", while another user wrote, "Winner."

    After taking a break from work for over 13 years, Shilpa is soon making her Bollywood comeback. She will be starring in a romantic comedy titled 'Nikamma', which is being directed by Sabbir Khan. The film also stars Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia. As of now, the film has been scheduled for release in 2020.

