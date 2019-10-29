Video Showing Vicky Kaushal And Katrina Kaif Leaving A Diwali Party Together Sparks Rumours

A video showing Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal leaving a Diwali party together emerged on social media, sparking rumours. However, The Times of India reports that the two stars left in two different cars, even though they were seen leaving at the same time.

While leaving, they both were photographed before parting ways and many of those photos are being circulated online. In the video which was leaked, the stars owned the place with their ethnic outfits. While Vicky was seen in a sherwani with a kurta-pajama ensemble, Katrina was spotted in a stunning ghagra-choli. Catch the video here:

There have been rumours surrounding the actors for a while now even though sources close to them have maintained that they were not dating. There were even reports that the actors will be seen working in a movie together. However, there has been no update on such reports yet.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif was in the headlines recently after her photos with South star Nayanthara surfaced online. She shared a video on her Instagram, in which she can be seen sharing screen space with Lady Superstar Nayanthara. Katrina recently launched her make-up line for which she had roped in Nayanthara for a photoshoot.

Sharing the video on her social media, Katrina wrote, "A big big thank you to the gorgeous South Superstar #Nayanthara for coming down to Mumbai in between her hectic schedule to be a part of the Kay Beauty campaign. So generous and gracious forever grateful stay tuned for campaign coming tomorowwwww." In the video, the two actors can be seen engaging in a conversation.

Vicky Kaushal on the other hand, will be seen in Karan Johar's Takht. The film will be about the relationship between the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb and his brother Dara Shikoh. While Ranveer Singh will play the role of Aurangzeb, Vicky Kaushal will play Shikoh.

Video courtesy: Manav Manglani

