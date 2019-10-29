    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Video Showing Vicky Kaushal And Katrina Kaif Leaving A Diwali Party Together Sparks Rumours

      By
      |

      A video showing Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal leaving a Diwali party together emerged on social media, sparking rumours. However, The Times of India reports that the two stars left in two different cars, even though they were seen leaving at the same time.

      Video Showing Vicky Kaushal And Katrina Kaif Leaving A Diwali Party Together Sparks Rumours

      While leaving, they both were photographed before parting ways and many of those photos are being circulated online. In the video which was leaked, the stars owned the place with their ethnic outfits. While Vicky was seen in a sherwani with a kurta-pajama ensemble, Katrina was spotted in a stunning ghagra-choli. Catch the video here:

      View this post on Instagram

      #happydiwali #ManavManglani

      A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani) on Oct 27, 2019 at 12:54pm PDT

      There have been rumours surrounding the actors for a while now even though sources close to them have maintained that they were not dating. There were even reports that the actors will be seen working in a movie together. However, there has been no update on such reports yet.

      On the work front, Katrina Kaif was in the headlines recently after her photos with South star Nayanthara surfaced online. She shared a video on her Instagram, in which she can be seen sharing screen space with Lady Superstar Nayanthara. Katrina recently launched her make-up line for which she had roped in Nayanthara for a photoshoot.

      Sharing the video on her social media, Katrina wrote, "A big big thank you to the gorgeous South Superstar #Nayanthara for coming down to Mumbai in between her hectic schedule to be a part of the Kay Beauty campaign. So generous and gracious forever grateful stay tuned for campaign coming tomorowwwww." In the video, the two actors can be seen engaging in a conversation.

      Vicky Kaushal on the other hand, will be seen in Karan Johar's Takht. The film will be about the relationship between the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb and his brother Dara Shikoh. While Ranveer Singh will play the role of Aurangzeb, Vicky Kaushal will play Shikoh.

      Video courtesy: Manav Manglani

      ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif Teams Up With Nayanthara For A Photoshoot

      ALSO READ: Vicky Kaushal & Nushrat Bharucha Want Ranveer Singh & Ranbir Kapoor Locked Up In Bigg Boss House

      Read more about: katrina kaif vicky kaushal
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue