VIDEO: Sushmita Sen Gifts A Scuba Diving Experience To Her Daughter Alisah On Her 10th Birthday!

Sushmita Sen is a doting mother to her two daughters, Renee and Alisah. Recently, her youngest, Alisah turned ten and Sushmita was all over social media, sending out lots of love to her. As a special gift, Sushmita even took Alisah out for scuba diving, something that the latter had been waiting for since she was five years old. Check out the lengthy video that Sushmita posted of her daughter getting to experience diving into beautiful, blue, Indian ocean in Maldives!

The super cool mom that Sushmita is, she gifted a scuba diving experience to her daughter on her birthday. Alisah was also joined by her elder sister, Renee. Sharing the story, she wrote, "To the bravest 10 year old I know & take pride in being her mother!!👏😍👍🤗❤️ This is what I gifted her for her 10th birthday😉💋Alisah was only 5 yrs old when Renee & I got certified as PADI Open Water Scuba Diver, and she was most annoyed that the minimum age for scuba diving was 10 yrs old...she waited 5 birthdays for this day!!!👊😁😍 And of course did her first scuba dive in Maldives, just like her Maa & sister😊💋❤️ SHE WAS AMAZING, logging in 41 minutes & 9 meters/ 29 feet in the Indian Ocean.👏👏💃🏻❤️😍 My #godchild@aaliyahsenb8 age 16yrs old also did her first scuba dive with Alisah & I couldn't be prouder of both my incredible babies!!!👏😇❤️ Thank you Naveen & Hussain for being the most amazing instructors my kids could ever have hoped for, to go past all fears & DIVE!!!👍😍❤️ HAPPYYYYY BIRTHDAY ALISAH!!!❤️💃🏻 #sharing#training #scubadiving #padi#maldives #birthdaygirl #proudmom😁🤗😍I love you guys!!!" (sic)

Sushmita had another lesson scheduled for herself, wherein she learnt Skin Diving! She dove into the ocean with just a single breath to sustain her. Posting a video of this, Sushmita shared how much of an experience it was.

MOST READ: Kangana Ranaut Will DONATE LARGE Part Of Her Earnings To Cauvery Calling!