Video: Taimur Enjoying Morning Stroll With A Friend Is All Things Cute!

Kareena Kapoor recently flew down to Chandigarh to begin the shooting of Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha'. Being quite a hands-on mommy to her son Taimur, the little munchkin has also accompanied his mommy dearest. Every a video of Tim which surfaces on the internet, never fails to go viral on the internet and it has happened once again.

We recently chanced upon a new video of Taimur where the little kid is seen hanging out with his friend Ranvir Gupta. Clad in a white tee with grey shorts, little Tim Tim looks adorabe with his buddy who is seen sporting a red t-shirt with jeans and sneakers.

The video features Taimur holding his friend's hand and mumbling something as they take a stroll in the park. Watch the video here.

Speaking about parenting, Kareena recently opened up in an interview with Indian Express, "When it comes to being a mother, my experiences are very personal and it's my own. Because there is no crown for following it (parenting methods). Of course, there are like thousands of books (on parenting) which you can read. I read all of them but I got really bored. So, I said I am just going to figure it out, each day. And each day is a learning."

She further added, "I don't look at life through my eyes. I only look at life through my son's eyes...Earlier, when he was like seven or eight months, I would be like, 'No no, I am going to be really chilled out and very relaxed,' but it is like I can't. I am obsessed. I just can't...I can't help it. But I am sure all mothers are."

Coming back to 'Laal Singh Chaddha', the Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer is an official remake of Tom Hank's 'Forrest Gump'. Directed by Advait Chandan, the film will lock horns with Akshay Kumar-Kriti Sanon's 'Bachchan Pandey' on Christmas 2020.

