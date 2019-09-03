English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Video: Taimur Watching Mum Kareena Kapoor Do Yoga Is The Cutest Thing Ever!

    By
    |

    No one can deny that Kareena Kapoor Khan is a bonafide fitness freak. She is regularly spotted by the paparazzi, hitting the gym. Inspired by her, adorable munchkin Taimur Ali Khan seems to have gotten curious about yoga and fitness. In a video which is doing rounds on the internet, Tim Tim can be seen watching mom do a few rounds of the Surya Namaskar! Check it out.

    Video: Taimur Watching Kareena Do Yoga Is The Cutest Thing!

    Taimur is not only picking up fashion sense and style from his mom, Kareena, but is also getting inspired in the fitness and yoga department. In this video, Taimur is absorbed by Kareena's Surya Namaskar routine, and watches her do five rounds of it. One can clearly see the intrigue on Taimur's face, as he sits by her and watches.

    View this post on Instagram

    A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@iamkareenakapoor) on Sep 1, 2019 at 12:45pm PDT

    Some time back, Taimur had joined Kareena on the sets of an ad shoot, and pictures of the two were shared widely on the internet.

    On the work front for Kareena, she will next be seen in the film Good News, starring alongside Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljeet Dosanjh. Directed by Raj Mehta and produced by Karan Johar, it is scheduled for release on December 27.

    Now, she is filming for Angrezi Medium, co-starring Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan. In the film, Kareena will be seen playing the role of a cop for the first time.

    MOST READ: Rishi Kapoor Says Jeetendra & Rakesh Roshan Have Not Got Their Due Credit; Ekta Kapoor Is Touched!

    More TAIMUR News

    Read more about: taimur kareena kapoor
    Story first published: Tuesday, September 3, 2019, 23:13 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 3, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue