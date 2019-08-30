English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Video: Varun Dhawan & Abhishek Bachchan Join Sachin Tendulkar For A Round Of Gully Cricket!

    By
    |

    Varun Dhawan and Abhishek Bachchan joined Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar for a round of 'gully cricket' on Thursday. Sachin took to his Twitter and shared a video of the three of them having loads of fun, joined by other gully boys, on the occasion of National Sports Day.

    Video: Varun & Abhishek Play Cricket With Sachin Tendulkar!

    Sharing the video, Sachin Tendulkar wrote, "It's always good to mix work with play. Had a lot of fun playing cricket with the crew during a shoot and was pleasantly surprised with Varun dropping by along with Abhishek who joined us for some time."

    Abhishek was pumped about joining Sachin. He commented on the tweet:"Been trying to control my excitement since yesterday.... A dream come true! Thank you for not smacking my ball out of the park."

    Varun also tweeted, "#SportPlayingNation, what a brilliant initiative this is sir. Had a lot of fun running into you that day sir."

    On the work front for Varun, he will next be seen in Remo D'Souza's Street Dancer 3D, alongside Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi. Meanwhile, he is currently shooting for the remake of Coolie No. 1, which is being directed by his dad, David Dhawan. He will star opposite Sara Ali Khan in the film.

    Abhishek, on the other hand, was last seen in Anurag Kashyap's Manmarziyaan, alongside Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal.

    MOST READ: The Zoya Factor: Sonam Kapoor Will Go All Zoya And Wear ONLY RED At The Film's Promotions

    More VARUN DHAWAN News

    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue