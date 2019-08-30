Video: Varun Dhawan & Abhishek Bachchan Join Sachin Tendulkar For A Round Of Gully Cricket!

Varun Dhawan and Abhishek Bachchan joined Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar for a round of 'gully cricket' on Thursday. Sachin took to his Twitter and shared a video of the three of them having loads of fun, joined by other gully boys, on the occasion of National Sports Day.

Sharing the video, Sachin Tendulkar wrote, "It's always good to mix work with play. Had a lot of fun playing cricket with the crew during a shoot and was pleasantly surprised with Varun dropping by along with Abhishek who joined us for some time."

It’s always good to mix work with play.

Had a lot of fun playing cricket with the crew during a shoot & was pleasantly surprised with @Varun_dvn dropping by along with @juniorbachchan who joined us for some time. 😀#SportPlayingNation#FitIndiaMovement pic.twitter.com/sPqLUY08NH — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 29, 2019

Abhishek was pumped about joining Sachin. He commented on the tweet:"Been trying to control my excitement since yesterday.... A dream come true! Thank you for not smacking my ball out of the park."

Varun also tweeted, "#SportPlayingNation, what a brilliant initiative this is sir. Had a lot of fun running into you that day sir."

#SportPlayingNation what a brilliant initiative this is sir. Had a lot of fun running into you that day sir 🏏😀 https://t.co/WtLIzqgmg6 — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) August 29, 2019

On the work front for Varun, he will next be seen in Remo D'Souza's Street Dancer 3D, alongside Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi. Meanwhile, he is currently shooting for the remake of Coolie No. 1, which is being directed by his dad, David Dhawan. He will star opposite Sara Ali Khan in the film.

Abhishek, on the other hand, was last seen in Anurag Kashyap's Manmarziyaan, alongside Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal.

