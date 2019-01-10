Vidya Balan, Aditi Hydari, Shabana Azmi Don Ethnic Best To Event Celebrating Late Poet Kaifi Azmi

Vidya Balan Knows How To Pull Off Ethnic Looks

Actress Vidya Balan and her husband Siddharth Roy Kapur arrived at the centenary celebration of late poet Kaifi Azmi on Thursday evening. Vidya Balan always knows how to pull off an ethnic look. For the evening, she wore a beautiful golden anarkali dress with a printed dupatta. She had on a minimal make up look and her hair was tied up. Siddarth Roy Kapur matched his wife in a beige colored kurta and white pyjama.

Regal Looking Couple

Famous poet and lyricist Javed Akhtar and his wife, the veteran actress Shabana Azmi looked regal at the evening celebration of late poet Kaifi Azmi. The two twinned in deep red ensembles. Shabana Azmi looked beautiful as always in a red floor length anarkali and her hair accessorized with a red flower. Javed Akhtar wore a matching kurta with a vest and paired it with beige coloured pyjamas.

Farhan Opted A Casual Look

Javed Akhtar's son, actor-director Farhan Akhtar was also present at the event. He opted for a casual look wearing a grey t-shirt, with a zip up blue vest over it. Farhan turned 45 yesterday and he hosted a small birthday party in the evening which was attended by his rumored girl friend Shibani Dandekar.

Actor - Director Nandita Das Was Also Present

Actor - director Nandita Das arrived at the informal evening looking pretty in a blue kurta and maroon salwar and matching dupatta. Nandita's last directorial project, Manto starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, released last year and received wide critical acclaim.

Aditi Rao Hydari Attended The Centenary Celebration Of The Late Poet

Actress Aditi Rao Hydari looked gorgeous in an ethnic printed floor length anarkali suit. She wore long silver jhumkis and kept a minimal make up look for the centenary celebration of the late Kaifi Azmi.

Celebs Enjoy The Informal Evening

Many celebs can be seen enjoying the informal evening of music and shayari held for the centenary celebration of late poet Kaifi Azmi. He was an Urdu poet who is remembered for bringing Urdu literature into the Hindi film industry. Kaifi Azmi worked us as a lyricist, writer and actor in numerous films.