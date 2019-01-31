Vidya Balan Almost Suffers A Wardrobe Malfunction Due To Rekha! Watch Video

Vidya Balan goes through wardrobe Malfunction because of Rekha; Watch Video | FilmiBeat

Celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani's calendar launch is the talk of the town as several stars attended the event and were featured in the prestigious calendar. During the launch, Rekha stole the limelight with her antics as she was filled with high energy and ended up conversing and posing with everyone present.

One such instance happened right in front of the paparazzi that should not be missed, as it resulted in a hilarious moment leaving Vidya Balan shocked for a second. In the video, Rekha is seen talking and hugging Vidya Balan and just when Rekha turns to go in the opposite direction, Vidya Balan's saree accidently gets stuck in Rekha's fingers pulling down her pallu. Watch the video below!

Thankfully, Vidya Balan immediately manages to take control of the situation and got her saree pallu in place pretty quick. The video is doing the rounds on social media and the Twitterati is having a good laugh at it. Nonetheless, we gotta say that in Dabboo Ratnani's 2019 calendar launch, it was Rekha who grabbed all the eyeballs and stole the limelight.

Also, there was another video of Rekha from the calendar launch, where she is seen posing alone and then realises that she's standing right in front of Amitabh Bachchan's photo and quickly moves away giving a funny and hilarious reaction. Watch the video below!