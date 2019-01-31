English
    Vidya Balan Almost Suffers A Wardrobe Malfunction Due To Rekha! Watch Video

    Celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani's calendar launch is the talk of the town as several stars attended the event and were featured in the prestigious calendar. During the launch, Rekha stole the limelight with her antics as she was filled with high energy and ended up conversing and posing with everyone present.

    One such instance happened right in front of the paparazzi that should not be missed, as it resulted in a hilarious moment leaving Vidya Balan shocked for a second. In the video, Rekha is seen talking and hugging Vidya Balan and just when Rekha turns to go in the opposite direction, Vidya Balan's saree accidently gets stuck in Rekha's fingers pulling down her pallu. Watch the video below!

    View this post on Instagram

    Vidya Balan & Rekha's Awkward Moments When Their Saree Pallas Fall Infront Of Camera FOLLOW @INSTABOLLYWOOD.FC #bollywood #shahrukhkhan #salmankhan #bollywoodactress #katrinakaif #priyankachopra #bollywoodfaroshion #varundhawan #aliabhatt #kingkhan #asian_dramaland #akshaykumar #jacquelinefernandez #shraddhakapoor #indian #kajol #sonakshisinha #tigershroff #instabollywoodfc #instahollywoodfc

    A post shared by insta bollywood.fc (@instabollywood.fc) on Jan 30, 2019 at 12:23am PST

    Thankfully, Vidya Balan immediately manages to take control of the situation and got her saree pallu in place pretty quick. The video is doing the rounds on social media and the Twitterati is having a good laugh at it. Nonetheless, we gotta say that in Dabboo Ratnani's 2019 calendar launch, it was Rekha who grabbed all the eyeballs and stole the limelight.

    Also, there was another video of Rekha from the calendar launch, where she is seen posing alone and then realises that she's standing right in front of Amitabh Bachchan's photo and quickly moves away giving a funny and hilarious reaction. Watch the video below!

    View this post on Instagram

    This is hilarious 😁😁😁😋😋 #rekha reaction posing next to #amitabhbachchan picture at the #DABBOORATNANICALENDAR launch @viralbhayani

    A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Jan 29, 2019 at 12:05am PST

    Story first published: Thursday, January 31, 2019, 9:25 [IST]
