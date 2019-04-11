Vidya Balan: Award Shows Have Become Like A Get Together For The Industry People

Award Shows Are Like A Get Together For The Industry People, Says Vidya Balan

In her latest interview, Vidya Balan touched on the subject of award shows and said, "I am of the opinion that these award functions are also a sort of get-together for all the people belonging to the film industry."

We Shouldn't Be Serious About The Awards & Not Bear Hard Feelings!

"We need not be so serious about awards that we start bearing bad feelings or start having hard feelings. There is no need to feel sorry at all. Appreciating others while they win an award should be the attitude. I personally see no harm in clapping for the winners," she said.

I Felt Bad When I Didn't Receive An Award For Bhool Bhulaiyaa

"I remember when my film Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007) had released, everyone appreciated the film and my work too was applauded by one and all but the film wasn't nominated in any category. It made me feel sorry, I was actually sad then but later, I understood this is just a part and parcel of our profession and we need to take it in our stride."

Clap For Others When They Win An Award!

"If one is awarded then it's indeed a great thing. And, if you aren't, you should at least clap for others," Vidya Balan summed it up.