Vidya Balan Confirms Her Next Is A Biopic; To Play 'Human Computer' Shakuntala Devi!
Vidya Balan's name has always been synonymous with content-driven roles. The actress has never shied away from stepping out of her comfort zone and picking up roles which challenge her and present her on the big screen in a never-seen before avatar. Here's some good news pouring in for all her fans. The actress has signed a new film which is a biopic.
This morning, Vidya took to Instagram to announce that she will be essaying the role of Indian mathematician Shakuntala Devi in her biopic which will be directed by Anu Menon and produced by Abundantia Entertainment. Sounds interesting, doesn't it? Scroll down to read all the details.
Vidya Balan To Play Math Genius Shakuntala Devi
An excited Vidya took to her Instagram page to break the news about her new film and wrote, "BIG DAY 🌞! Excited to play the role of Math Genius, #ShakuntalaDevi. @ivikramix @directormenon and I are thrilled to bring to life the true story of 'the human computer' - a small-town Indian girl, who took the world by storm ! @abundantiaent In theatres - Summer 2020."
We Just Can't Wait To Wait Vidya As Shakuntala Devi
For those who ain't aware, Shakuntala Devi, the mathematical wizard, or ‘human computer' a moniker she earned, was known for her ability to make incredibly swift calculations. Her genius was first discovered at the age of 5 when she solved a math problem for 18-year-old students. Besides being a mathematician, she was an astrologer, cookbook author, and a novelist.
Vidya Is Excited To Play The Human Computer
"I am extremely excited to play the human computer, Shakuntala Devi, on the big screen. She was truly someone who embraced her individuality, had a strong feminist voice and braved many a naysayer to reach the pinnacle of success. But what truly fascinates me is that you wouldn't normally associate a fun person with Math...and she completely turns that perception on its head.
I am thrilled that Vikram, who I've worked with on Kahaani, and his team are producing the film. Vikram (Malhotra), Anu (Menon) and I are proud to bring to life the story of one of the most inspiring women of this country. How incredible that ‘The Math Genius', ‘The Human Computer', was a small-town Indian girl, who took the world by storm."
Why Vidya Was Finalized For This Role
"Shakuntala Devi was an extraordinary woman, who lived ahead of her times and on her own terms, unapologetically. Her love for numbers and the passion with which she spread the joy of maths, against all odds is truly fascinating. Shakuntala is a true heroine for our times. And who else can capture the spirit of a woman like Shakuntala than the incredible Vidya Balan," revealed director Anu Menon.