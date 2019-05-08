Vidya Balan Confirms Her Next Is A Biopic; To Play 'Human Computer' Shakuntala Devi!

Vidya Balan To Play Math Genius Shakuntala Devi

An excited Vidya took to her Instagram page to break the news about her new film and wrote, "BIG DAY 🌞! Excited to play the role of Math Genius, #ShakuntalaDevi. @ivikramix @directormenon and I are thrilled to bring to life the true story of 'the human computer' - a small-town Indian girl, who took the world by storm ! @abundantiaent In theatres - Summer 2020."

We Just Can't Wait To Wait Vidya As Shakuntala Devi

For those who ain't aware, Shakuntala Devi, the mathematical wizard, or ‘human computer' a moniker she earned, was known for her ability to make incredibly swift calculations. Her genius was first discovered at the age of 5 when she solved a math problem for 18-year-old students. Besides being a mathematician, she was an astrologer, cookbook author, and a novelist.

Vidya Is Excited To Play The Human Computer

"I am extremely excited to play the human computer, Shakuntala Devi, on the big screen. She was truly someone who embraced her individuality, had a strong feminist voice and braved many a naysayer to reach the pinnacle of success. But what truly fascinates me is that you wouldn't normally associate a fun person with Math...and she completely turns that perception on its head.

I am thrilled that Vikram, who I've worked with on Kahaani, and his team are producing the film. Vikram (Malhotra), Anu (Menon) and I are proud to bring to life the story of one of the most inspiring women of this country. How incredible that ‘The Math Genius', ‘The Human Computer', was a small-town Indian girl, who took the world by storm."

Why Vidya Was Finalized For This Role

"Shakuntala Devi was an extraordinary woman, who lived ahead of her times and on her own terms, unapologetically. Her love for numbers and the passion with which she spread the joy of maths, against all odds is truly fascinating. Shakuntala is a true heroine for our times. And who else can capture the spirit of a woman like Shakuntala than the incredible Vidya Balan," revealed director Anu Menon.