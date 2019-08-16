Vidya Balan Feels It’s NOT FAIR To Say That Mission Mangal ‘Needs’ Akshay Kumar

Mission Mangal, which hit theatres on Independence Day yesterday, has had a stunning opening box office collection. Audiences were eagerly waiting to catch this film in theatres after its poster and trailer dropped. Mission Mangal is a multi-starrer drama, which is based on India's space mission to Mars, launched by the scientists of Indian Space Research Organization. The cast includes Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Sharman Joshi, Kirti Kulhari, Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menen and others.

Looking at the film's poster, many had felt that the story was mainly going to revolve around Akshay, and the actresses were going to play supporting roles. However, the makers of the film had clarified that all actors had equally important roles to play. On this, Sonakshi had said, "Jo bikta hai, woh bikta hai" (What sells is what sells). Sharing similar opinions, other actresses of Mission Mangal also had acknowledged that Akshay is a crowd-puller.

However, Vidya is of a slightly different opinion, as she said in a recent interaction, "It's not fair to say that this film 'needs' an Akshay Kumar. It's great that an Akshay Kumar has done this film, despite knowing that women have equal space in it. Because normally, (male superstars) are not even willing to share equal space. But Akshay has not only acted in the film but produced it too," reported Pinkvilla.

She further spoke about how the mission, in reality, was successful because of contributions by both men and women. "This mission had equal contribution from men and women. It's great that a woman's contribution is at least being acknowledged," she said.

Fans have been very appreciative of the movie, and netizens are raving about it on social media platforms. The film collected Rs. 28.5 crores approximately on the opening day itself.

