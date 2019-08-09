Vidya Balan FEELS LIKE THIS About Kangana Ranaut Starring In Jayalalithaa Biopic!

On her birthday this year, Kangana Ranaut had announced that she will be playing the role of former Tamil Nadu CM and veteran actress Jayalalithaa in her biopic, which will be helmed by A.L Vijay. The bilingual film has been titled 'Jaya' in Hindi and 'Thalaivi' in Tamil.

Before Kangana, the film was earlier offered to Vidya Balan. However, things didn't work out with her and the role fell into the 'Queen' actress' lap. Recently while speaking with PTI, Vidya reacted to Kangana starring in Jayalalithaa biopic.

The news agency quoted the 'Mission Mangal' actress as saying, "I am doing one on a really powerful politician. I bought the rights of the book for a web-series on Indira Gandhi. If there were a few years apart it would have been fine. 'Daane daane pe likha hai khane wale ka naam' (what is supposed to happen, will happen)."

Speaking about Jayalalithaa biopic, Kangana was earlier quoted as saying, "Jayalalithaa ji is one of the biggest female success stories of this century. She was a superstar and went on to become an iconic politician. It's a great concept for mainstream film. I am honoured to be a part of this mega project."

While Vidya may have missed out on the opportunity of playing Jayalalithaa on the big screen, the actress already has a real-life based film in her kitty. The actress is all set to play the role of mathematician Shakuntala Devi in her biopic.

Speaking about it, she told PTI, "It was amazing to know that someone who is known as a human computer is so much fun. She had a crazy side to her. I think math was the only straight side to her and this makes her life so fascinating. She is fun. And I never associate math with fun."

Vidya further added, "I am nervous about this because I haven't had much time to prepare. It is a very interesting character but she was a woman, about whom you have a certain perception of being a mathematician but she is fun. Also, she had great sense of humour and I identified with it."

The Shakuntala Devi biopic will hit the shooting floors in October.

