Vidya Balan’s Inspiring Women’s Day Message Had Priyanka Chopra Jonas Saying “Preach”!

It was International Women's Day yesterday, and many Bollywood celebs such as Katrina Kaif, Ayushmann Khurrana and others took to their social media to wish everyone in their own unique way. One such special message came from actress Vidya Balan who is considered one of the most sassy celebs who fearlessly speaks her mind. Her message to all the women out there was so inspiring that even Priyanka Chopra could not help responding to it. Read up!

Vidya Balan took to her Instagram to pen a lengthy and fiery Women's Day message for all the women. She wrote, "#ItsTime to love yourself body, mind & soul.. just the way you are! Lets Not wait to become thinner or fairer or smarter or hotter or cooler or richer or more successful or anything that you are not already...before you can #LOVE yourself. #ItsTime to say goodbye to every judgement that makes you feel lesser and #ItsTime to say #YouCanLeaveNow to the inner critic who says #ImAmNotGoodEnough."

Vidya further went on to write, "#ItsTime to know that there's no need to become the best version of yourself. You are the best you can be today...and 2mrw is another day...so you will be the best you can be 2mrw too. Best Not in comparison to anyone else.Just #TheBestYou...cuz how can there be a Best in a world of individuals !??"And this is how she concluded- "Here's to #SelfLove today & every day."

Even Priyanka Chopra could not hold back from responding to this inspiring message and she left a comment saying "Preach" with a heart emoji, on this post.

On the work front, Vidya will next be seen in the science fiction film Mission Mangal, also starring Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha and Nithya Menen. Priyanka, on the other hand, is currently filming for Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink, in which she will appear alongside Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.

