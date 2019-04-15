Vidya Balan On Being Fat-shamed: There Was A Time When I Hated My Body & Wanted To Change It
Vidya Balan is one of the few actresses in the film industry who has been vocal about facing body-shaming. There was a time when the leading lady was at the receiving end of body-shamers. However over a period of time, the actress gave it back to the trollers and proved that she's comfortable in her skin. More power to you, Vidya!
Recently while speaking with Hindustan Times, Vidya spoke about fat-shaming and opened up about how she wasn't fully acceptable to everyone in spite of knocking off extra pounds.
Vidya Reveals She Went Through A Phase Of Self-doubt
The actress told Hindustan Times, "(There was) a part of my life, I was in a battle with my body. I was angry with it, hated it, and I wanted it to change, because I thought if my body changed, then I would be acceptable to everyone. I would be worthy of love."
'I Realized That I Wasn't Fully Acceptable To Everyone'
"But even at my thinnest, when I managed to lose a lot of weight (it happened a few times) I realized that I wasn't fully acceptable to everyone. So really there's no point in trying to change yourself to suit others' needs and ideals."
How Things Changed For Vidya!
"I began to accept and respect my body, and it's been a long journey. I find myself happier, I feel beautiful. I think the best gift I have given to myself is that I won't let anyone make me feel differently about my body today."
Vidya Doesn't Understand The Need To Talk About 'Weight & Diets'
"What amazes me is that people talk about the body so much. You enter a place and people are only having these conversations ‘Oh! You have lost weight...' ‘you have put on weight' ‘what diet are you on, what exercise regiment?'... it's so annoying really, it's so limiting."
Vidya Has A Point To Make
"I honestly feel that I definitely don't enjoy these conversations, and I feel people talk about the body so easily, judge another's body, make comments, because it's visible, it's out there."
On A Signing Note, Vidya Says This
"Why do we not turn around and tell these people, who fat shame us, that you should actually be ashamed because you have got such a small mind? Nothing you do can ever change that, exercise, diet, the right kind of sleep, maybe medication!... whatever can even change our body, but nothing can change your mind! (laughs) God bless you!"
