Vidya Balan On If She Would Star In A Biopic On Sridevi: 'It Would Require A Lot Of Guts'
Sridevi's sudden demise last year left the entire nation. The actress left a void in Indian cinema which is almost impossible to fill in. There were various speculations doing rounds about a biopic on the late 'Hawa Hawai' actress. Meanwhile, Vidya Balan says that she would be open to the idea of playing role of Sridevi in her biopic as a tribute to the late star.
Vidya expressed her wish during an episode of 'Starry Nights 2'. Here's what she had to say.
Vidya Balan On Starring In A Biopic On Sridevi
The actress told Komal Nahta, "It would require a lot of guts, but as a tribute to Sridevi, I would do it." Well, we too believe that Vidya would be an apt choice to essay the role of the late actress. What do you folks think?
Vidya Also Got Candid About Her Bold Selection Of Roles
On the show, Vidya said, "I was brought up with a feeling that I was the most important person in my life, and I think that's what makes all the difference."
On Taking Up A Film Like Dedh Ishqiya
"When I was offered Ishqiya, I felt that there were very few scripts which had such a juicy role for a woman and when I read it, I absolutely loved it."
Vidya On How Different She Is From Her Sister
"Priya will internalise what she is going through and won't share. We don't ever know if she and her husband have fought or made up, whereas you can see it on my face if I have fought with Siddharth or not," the actress further revealed on the show.
On the work front, Vidya Balan will be next seen in Mission Mangal which has an ensemble star cast which also includes Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Sharman Joshi and marks the Bollywood debut of south actress Nithya Menen.
ALSO READ: FLASHBACK! When Sonali Bendre's Friendship With Suniel Shetty Suffered Because Of Their Link-up!