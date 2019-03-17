Vidya Balan On If She Would Star In A Biopic On Sridevi: 'It Would Require A Lot Of Guts'

Vidya Balan On Starring In A Biopic On Sridevi

The actress told Komal Nahta, "It would require a lot of guts, but as a tribute to Sridevi, I would do it." Well, we too believe that Vidya would be an apt choice to essay the role of the late actress. What do you folks think?

Vidya Also Got Candid About Her Bold Selection Of Roles

On the show, Vidya said, "I was brought up with a feeling that I was the most important person in my life, and I think that's what makes all the difference."

On Taking Up A Film Like Dedh Ishqiya

"When I was offered Ishqiya, I felt that there were very few scripts which had such a juicy role for a woman and when I read it, I absolutely loved it."

Vidya On How Different She Is From Her Sister

"Priya will internalise what she is going through and won't share. We don't ever know if she and her husband have fought or made up, whereas you can see it on my face if I have fought with Siddharth or not," the actress further revealed on the show.