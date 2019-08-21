Vidya Balan's Reaction When Kiara Advani Asked Her What She Didn't Like About 'Kabir Singh'!

Shahid Kapoor-Kiara Adavani starrer 'Kabir Singh' struck gold at the box office and turned out to be one of the biggest blockbusters of 2019. However, there were a section of people including few Bollywood celebrities who slammed this Hindi remake of 'Arjun Reddy' for perceived promotion of toxic masculinity. Later, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's interview with noted journalist Anupama Chopra added more fuel to the fire after he made some controversial statements while defending his film.

Recently during the promotions of 'Mission Mangal', Pinkvilla hosted a Q & A session where Vidya Balan was asked questions by a few leading ladies of Bollywood. One amongst them was 'Kabir Singh' actress Kiara Advani who asked Vidya what she thought of her character Preeti in 'Kabir Singh'.

Vidya Balan who is known for playing some of the most strongest female protagonists on-screen had this to say.

Are You Listening Kiara? The 'Tumhari Sulu' actress began by complimenting Kiara and saying, "She's so pretty." The Actress Criticized This Thing About Kiara's Character She went on to say, "I personally didn't like the fact that she takes him back at the end of the film. But that's my personal view." Vidya Complimented Kiara For This Reason "I called her up and told her she did a great job. Especially for a city bred independent girl who's not like Preeti, to play it with so much conviction is the best thing about being an actor. Hats off!", added Vidya. When Shahid Broke His Silence On The Controversy Surrounding His Role In 'Kabir Singh' Speaking about the violent behaviour of Kabir, the actor told Bollywood Hungama in an interview, "If Kabir hadn't slapped Preeti (Kiara's character), would everything else that he did be okay? Because he slapped the girl, you feel that is unacceptable and that Kabir Singh is an unacceptable character. We want you to feel this is unacceptable, his behaviour has gone beyond control."

Akshay Kumar's Son Aarav Was SCARED Of Vidya Balan After Watching 'Bhool Bhulaiyya'!