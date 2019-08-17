Vidya Balan Reacts To Giving Major Credits To Akshay Kumar For Mission Mangal Success!

Jagan Shakti's Mission Mangal starring Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari and Nithya Menen in the lead roles is currently performing pretty well at the box office. The film released on the special eve of Independence Day and locked horns with John Abraham's Batla House but despite the clash, the film has been pulling crowds at the theatres.

Mission Mangal Movie Review: Akshay Kumar & Team Shoot For Mars & Give Us Many Reasons To Be Proud!

Recently, while promoting Mission Mangal, Vidya Balan spoke about Akshay Kumar's hands in pulling crowds at the theatres and told media, "There is no denying that the biggest star in this film and one of the biggest stars in the country is Akshay Kumar. When you talk about the business of a film, you talk in terms of the male actor."

"But things are changing, we have headlined films, our films are doing well. Hopefully, in a few years, this change will also happen. But as of today, when you talk about the business of a film, you do say that an Akshay Kumar film has earned this much."

Speaking of actresses pulling crowds at the theatres, Vidya said that she hopes that very soon, actresses will also be able to pull crowds just like male stars as in the last ten years, things have changed drastically.

Vidya Balan is elated with the success of the film and she's happy that audiences are coming out of the theatres, while praising the film.

At the same event, when Vidya was asked why doesn't she pair up with Akshay anymore, she said that the duo doesn't get offers much. To which Akshay interrupted and said, "I wanted her in two or three projects but she said she was getting married." Vidya was quick to shot back at Akshay and said, "So, you don't work with married heroines?"