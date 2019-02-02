Vidya Balan Recounts Journey Of Accepting Her Body The Way It Is After Rejecting It For A Long Time

'I Rejected My Body All My Life'

"It angers you to be told that you're unlucky. Or that you aren't good enough. During Begum Jaan, I harnessed all the anger I felt for all these years. I was carrying the anger of rejection, the judgment around my body, the criticism around my dressing. I've been called ‘jinxed' down South. I rejected my body all my life. I worked hard at accepting myself. That acceptance isn't complete yet. It's still a long way. People don't understand that when you grow up a fat girl, it doesn't leave you," opened up Vidya in an interview with Filmfare.

Vidya Has Suffered Hormonal Problems All Her Life

Vidya's body revolted against her own negative judgments and treatment against her body. "I've had hormonal problems all my life. It's probably because of the judgment I've carried around my body. So, I'd starve myself, I'd go through crazy exercise regimens and lose weight. Then the hormonal issue would settle for a bit before it reared its head again. I guess it was my body's way of revolting because in wanting it to be what it was not, I was constantly rejecting it," she recounted.

She Tells People To Accept Themselves The Way They Are Every Opportunity She Gets

She said she has had enough of people judging her and their own bodies, and desperately wishes for a culture of acceptance. "It's one's own rejection of the body that also causes hormonal issues. That's probably why I keep screaming from the rooftops in every interview, at every opportunity to tell people that please accept yourselves the way you are. When people tell me why don't you start exercising, I want to say f**k you! How do you know I haven't been exercising? Do you know how hard I exercise? Do you know what challenges I've been facing?"

'I Realized That People Judge You Only If You Do'

"I kept wanting people to stop judging me. But over time, I realized that people judge you/your body only if you do. If you seek validation from others, you'll always fall short," she concluded.