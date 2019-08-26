SHOCKING! Vidya Balan Reveals Her Casting Couch Experience; A Director Tried To Act Smart With Her

Vidya Reveals How A Director Tried To Act Smart With Her

The actress told Pinkvilla, "One day I remember I was in Chennai and this director came to meet me. I said let's sit in the coffee shop and he kept insisting that he wants to talk to me and that we should go to the room."

This Is How Vidya Reacted

"I left the door of my room open and he left within five minutes. This incident suddenly struck me today when I'm talking about this," the actress further added.

Vidya Also Opened Up About The Incident Which 'Scarred' Her

"Someone wrote that 'Dress like this, she has no business of getting out, she should stay indoors'. That had affected me so much that for the longest time, I would get dreams of it and get really angry. Today, I don't let the noise get to me."

Speaking About Films

Vidya's last release, 'Mission Mangal', which revolved around India's first mission to Mars, turned out to be a huge blockbuster at the box office. The actress will be next seen in 'Shakuntala Devi' biopic.