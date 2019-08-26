English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    SHOCKING! Vidya Balan Reveals Her Casting Couch Experience; A Director Tried To Act Smart With Her

    By
    |

    The film industry is not just glitz and glamour! There's a dark side to it as well and 'casting couch' is one of them. Today, Vidya Balan is one of the most sought-after actresses in Bollywood and her stellar acting chops has always managed to impress the audience. But, the journey hasn't been a smooth ride for the leading lady.

    Recently in an interview, the 'Mission Mangal' actress opened up about the hardships in her film journey and even opened up about her casting couch.

    Vidya Reveals How A Director Tried To Act Smart With Her

    Vidya Reveals How A Director Tried To Act Smart With Her

    The actress told Pinkvilla, "One day I remember I was in Chennai and this director came to meet me. I said let's sit in the coffee shop and he kept insisting that he wants to talk to me and that we should go to the room."

    This Is How Vidya Reacted

    This Is How Vidya Reacted

    "I left the door of my room open and he left within five minutes. This incident suddenly struck me today when I'm talking about this," the actress further added.

    Vidya Also Opened Up About The Incident Which 'Scarred' Her

    Vidya Also Opened Up About The Incident Which 'Scarred' Her

    "Someone wrote that 'Dress like this, she has no business of getting out, she should stay indoors'. That had affected me so much that for the longest time, I would get dreams of it and get really angry. Today, I don't let the noise get to me."

    Speaking About Films

    Speaking About Films

    Vidya's last release, 'Mission Mangal', which revolved around India's first mission to Mars, turned out to be a huge blockbuster at the box office. The actress will be next seen in 'Shakuntala Devi' biopic.

    Vidya Balan's Reaction When Kiara Advani Asked Her What She Didn't Like About 'Kabir Singh'!

    More VIDYA BALAN News

    Read more about: vidya balan mission mangal
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue