Vidya Balan Can’t Stop Laughing Whenever She Sees This Scene From Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s Gol Maal

Gol Maal

In an interview with IANS, Vidya Balan said that she usually loves comedy films. She said she loves Hrishikesh Mukherjee's 1979 classic Gol Maal in particular. The ‘Dirty Picture' actor added, "I find the old Gol Maal crazily funny. Every time Utpal Dutt says 'achhaaa', I can watch that scene on loop and keep laughing. Also, when he and Shubha Khote are running around the house and she hits him with a stick - the scene is just hilarious."

Slapstick Comedy

The actor revealed her love for slapstick comedy. She said, "I love slapstick! Especially the IMDb Original series ‘The Insider's Watchlist'.

In Hollywood

The Mission Mangal actor stated that her favourite Hollywood series is the ‘Before' Trilogy directed by Richard Linklater, which includes Before Sunrise, Before Sunset and Before Midnight.

On The Work Front

Meanwhile, Vidya is currently busy with the shooting of her upcoming film, Shakuntala Devi in which she essays the title role of the late mathematics genius. The film is set to be released in the summer of 2020.