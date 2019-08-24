Vidya Balan On Shakuntala Devi Biopic: My Classic South Indian Face Is A Good Match For The Role

While Vidya Balan is still celebrating the success of 'Mission Mangal', where she played the role of a scientist working for ISRO, the actor is all set to play the role of Shakuntala Devi in an upcoming biopic. Shakuntala Devi was a writer and a mental calculator, who was also called a 'human computer'. Reportedly, the actor is excited to play the role in the Anu Menon directorial and is preparing well for her role. Recently, a picture of her in a brown saree with a bob cut was leaked on social media.

According to reports in Mid-Day, the actor is eager to give her own version to the genius. In an interview to the magazine, she expressed how she felt about playing the role. She said, "I will get a bob to look the part. So the curly bob and my classic South Indian face is a good match for the part. What drew me to the subject was her magnetic personality and the life that she led. I am playing her from her early 20s till the fag end of her career."

Though this is not the first time she was offered to play biopics, Vidya Balan said she was happy to narrate the story of the genius. Known to be the forerunner of women-centric films, Vidya, ever since she started her career, has played numerous path-breaking roles when it comes to portrayal of women in movies.

In Mission Mangal, she took the film forward with several other leading female actors and Akshay Kumar. Mission Mangal released on August 15 and the film received tremendous response from fans and critics. Based on India's earliest space mission - the Mars Orbiter Mission, the film had a strong cast like Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Sharman Joshi, Kirti Kulhari and Nithya Menen apart from Vidya Balan and Akshay Kumar.