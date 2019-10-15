Vidya Balan Shares Motion Poster Of Shakuntala Devi Biopic On World Mathematics Day!

Vidya Balan is set to play the late math wizard, Shakuntala Devi in an upcoming biopic. On the occasion of World Mathematics Day, Vidya took to her Twitter to share the first motion poster of the film, writing that Shakuntala changed the way the world perceived numbers. Check it out.

Sharing the motion poster of 'Shakuntala Devi', Vidya captioned it, "She changed the way the world perceived numbers! Celebrating the math genius, #ShakuntalaDevi on #WorldMathematicsDay@sanyamalhotra07 @sonypicsprodns @anumenon1805 @vikramix @SnehaRajani @Abundantia_Ent" (sic)

The poster has got us all excited for the film, which is scheduled to hit theatres in the summer of 2020. Shakuntala Devi was a math genius who could make calculations with incredible speed, and was therefore called a 'human computer'. She wrote a number of books about mathematics, puzzles, and astrology, and her skills earned her a place in the Guinness Book of World Records.

Dangal actress Sanya Malhotra will be playing Vidya's daughter in the film, Anupama Banerji.

Shakuntala Devi is directed by Anu Menon, and co-produced by Vikram Malhotra and Sony Pictures Network Production. The film is currently being shot in London.

Vidya was last seen in Mission Mangal, starring alongside Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari, Sonakshi Sinha and Sharman Joshi. The film was a huge commercial hit. It was based on ISRO's launch of India's mission to Mars.

