Vidya Balan Starrer Kahaani To Get A Spin-Off; Abhishek Bachchan To Play A Grey Character

Vidya Balan will always be remembered for her memorable performances in Kahaani (2012) and its sequel Kahaani 2 that released in 2016. The movies received immense love and appreciation from the audiences and critics alike. The fans of filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh's Kahaani franchise have some good news in store.

According to a report by Filmfare, a spin-off of the Vidya Balan starrer is in the making with Abhishek Bachchan in it. The actor will be seen portraying a grey character. It is also reported that the spin-off won't be directed by Sujoy Ghosh. The project will be helmed by his daughter, Diya Ghosh. The spin-off with Junior Bachchan in the lead is all set to go on floors in 2020. However, it is yet uncertain if Vidya Balan will be coming on board for the movie.

A source close to the development revealed, “The new version is being planned as a Kill Bill kind of an idea. Vidya Balan has just completed the shoot of her film Shakuntala Devi: The Human Computer, and is expected to work on her next film depending on which of the scripts that she is perusing works out the best and the quickest."

The report further said that Sujoy won't be directing the venture. "His daughter Diya Ghosh, who has assisted him on Badla and also made an English short earlier in 2018 called Neighbourhood Ties, is expected to helm the venture,” mentions the report.

Meanwhile, tinsel town is abuzz with the fact that Sujoy and Diya are extremely keen on casting the actress opposite Abhishek Bachchan and have been actively pursuing her for the project. It is to be noted that Abhishek and Vidya were last seen on screen in Paa, which released way back in 2009.