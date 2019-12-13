Vidya Balan Starrer Shakuntala Devi Gets A Release Date; To Clash With Two Other Movies

Vidya Balan will next be seen on screen in the upcoming biopic of the great mathematician Shakuntala Devi. The movie also stars Sanya Malhotra, Amit Sadh and Jisshu Sengupta in pivotal roles.

'Shakuntala Devi’ will hit the silver screen on May 8, 2020. The actress took to social media and shared a video and said that the film will hit the cinemas in 148 days from now. Vidya wrote, “Get ready to be enamored by her wit, charm & of course, genius! Watch the video to know when #ShakuntalaDevi is coming to theatres near you!”

Post the humongous success of Mission Mangal, the talented actress is all geared up to wow the audience in yet another power-packed role. 'Shakuntala Devi’ will see Vidya in the titular role of the renowned math genius. The film has already been able to garner tremendous buzz amongst audiences ever since its announcement.

The team recently wrapped the shooting whilst a first look poster was released earlier in September this year. 'Shakuntala Devi’ is directed by Anu Menon and produced by Sony Pictures Networks India.

With the official announcement, the movie is set to clash with two other biggies at the box office. Parineeti Chopra starrer remake of 'The Girl On The Train’ and Sushant Singh Rajput’s 'Dil Bechara’ will also be releasing on May 8 next year.

'Dil Bechara’ earlier titled as 'Kizie Aur Manny’, is the official remake of the Hollywood blockbuster, 'The Fault in Our Stars’. The movie will also mark the Bollywood debut of actress Sanjana Sanghi opposite Sushant.

On the other hand, Parineeti’s movie is a remake based on the bestseller novel by Paula Hawkins and will be directed by Ribhu Dasgupta and produced by Reliance Entertainment. The movie also stars Aditi Rao Hydari, Kirti Kulhari and Avinash Tiwary in pivotal roles.