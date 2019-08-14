Vidya Balan Is Thrilled About Playing ‘Human Computer’ Shakuntala Devi In Biopic

Vidya Balan is a much respected actress in the Hindi film industry. She is known for having delivered some of the most brilliant performances in the industry. Her films Kahaani, The Dirty Picture, No One Killed Jessica, Paa, and many more have not only been appreciated by critics, but also been loved by audiences. Now, Vidya is all set to act in a biopic on the legendary math wizard, Shakuntala Devi.

Vidya has been roped into play math genius Shakuntala Devi, in a biopic. Talking about the film, she said in a recent interaction, "I am extremely thrilled about this project, and we will start the look test soon. I start this film in two weeks from the release of Mission Mangal. I am nervous because I haven't had much time to prepare. But she is a very interesting character," reported Pinkvilla.

Adding that she is fascinated by Shakuntala, she said, "You have a certain perception of mathematicians, and she was fun. I can't talk about instances yet, but that's what fascinated me about her. She has a great sense of humour, a wicked sense of humour, so I identified with her."

Shakuntala Devi was known for her calculator-like mathematical abilities and was therefore called a 'Human Computer'. The biopic is being helmed by Anu Menon, and will go on floors in the first week of September.

Vidya is currently prepping for the release of her upcoming film, Mission Mangal. The film will hit theatres tomorrow, on August 15. It also stars Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Sharman Joshi, Nithya Menen, and Kirti Kulhari. The film, which is based on the Indian Space Research Organization's Mars mission program, has created a buzz of excitement among cinephiles, who wish to catch the movie in theatres as early as possible.

