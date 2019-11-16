Vidya Balan’s Tribute To Dina Pathak And Golmaal Goes Viral!

Vidya Balan is unarguably one of the finest talents Indian cinema, who is well-known for her extraordinary acting skills and amazing film choices. When it comes to the real life, Vidya is a very cheerful personality and a complete movie buff. Recently, the talented actress once again revealed her fun-loving side by posting a highly entertaining video on her official Instagram page.

Interestingly, Vidya Balan recreated the popular scene featuring the legendary actress Dina Pathak from the classic comedy movie Golmaal. In the video which is posted on her Instagram page, the actress is seen entering the hotel room through the window. The super-hilarious video has already gone viral on social media and has been applauded by the audiences and several renowned celebrities, including Farhan Akhtar, Diana Penty, Dia Mirza, Manish Malhotra, etc.

As we all know, Vidya Balan is currently busy with the shooting of her upcoming project, which is a biopic based on the renowned mathematician Shakuntala Devi. The talented actress plays the role of Shakuntala Devi, who is widely known as the human-computer in the movie which is directed by Anu Menon. The yet to be titled project will also feature Dangal and Badhaai Ho fame actress Sanya Malhotra and popular Bengali actor Jisshu Sengupta in the pivotal roles. The much-awaited movie is reportedly slated to hit the theatres in May 2020.

The supremely talented actress was last seen in the blockbuster movie Mission Mangal, which emerged as the highest-grossing film of her career so far. Vidya Balan recently made her official debut in Telugu cinema with the NTR biopic titled NTR: Kathanayakudu. The actress also made her Tamil debut with the recent movie Nerkonda Paarvai, opposite Ajith. Nerkonda Paarvai was the official remake of the popular Bollywood movie Pink, which featured Amitabh Bachchan and Tapsi Pannu in the lead roles.