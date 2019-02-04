Vidya Balan: Women Become HOT & NAUGHTY After They Turn 40! Read Juciy Details
The Dirty Picture actress Vidya Balan turned 40 on January 1, 2019 and threw a birthday bash the same night along with her husband Siddharth Roy Kapur which had a theme of the 70s era. Vidya Balan opened up to Filmfare about how it feels turning 40 and stated that women turn more hotter and naughtier in their 40s, as they simply don't care and see things in a completely different perspective and don't carry any burden on their shoulders like they used to do during their 20s and 30s.
Women Turn Naughtier & Hotter After They Turn 40, Says Vidya Balan
"Yeah, naughtier and hotter too after 40. Generally, we're taught to be a little coy and not enjoy sex. But the reason they say women get better with age is because you care less and less, it's more about you. It's joyous. When you don't care, you have the most amount of fun," she during during an interview with Filmfare.
Women Love Themselves More During Their 40s
"I say after 40 (women) don't care even more. I'm actually going reverse. I used to be a serious person but today I've learnt to enjoy everything. I'm not carrying the weight of the world on my shoulders anymore. In my 20s, it was about wanting to live my dream. The 30s was about knowing myself and the 40s is about loving my life."
Vidya Balan Shared Her Friend's Experience Too
"A friend, who has encounters of convenience, happened to tell me that the best fun is with women post 35. He explained that since he doesn't want a relationship, so he can have a scene with women, who don't want relationships either. He said after 35 women just don't care," said Vidya Balan with a big laugh on her face.
On The Work Front - Will Vidya Balan Work With Her Hubby Siddharth Roy Kapur?
"I don't think that will happen because then there will be no difference between house and office. We've decided not to work together. It's healthier for our marriage. That's precious for us," she summed it up.
