English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Vidya Balan: Women Become HOT & NAUGHTY After They Turn 40! Read Juciy Details

    By
    |

    The Dirty Picture actress Vidya Balan turned 40 on January 1, 2019 and threw a birthday bash the same night along with her husband Siddharth Roy Kapur which had a theme of the 70s era. Vidya Balan opened up to Filmfare about how it feels turning 40 and stated that women turn more hotter and naughtier in their 40s, as they simply don't care and see things in a completely different perspective and don't carry any burden on their shoulders like they used to do during their 20s and 30s.

    Women Turn Naughtier & Hotter After They Turn 40, Says Vidya Balan

    "Yeah, naughtier and hotter too after 40. Generally, we're taught to be a little coy and not enjoy sex. But the reason they say women get better with age is because you care less and less, it's more about you. It's joyous. When you don't care, you have the most amount of fun," she during during an interview with Filmfare.

    Women Love Themselves More During Their 40s

    "I say after 40 (women) don't care even more. I'm actually going reverse. I used to be a serious person but today I've learnt to enjoy everything. I'm not carrying the weight of the world on my shoulders anymore. In my 20s, it was about wanting to live my dream. The 30s was about knowing myself and the 40s is about loving my life."

    Vidya Balan Shared Her Friend's Experience Too

    "A friend, who has encounters of convenience, happened to tell me that the best fun is with women post 35. He explained that since he doesn't want a relationship, so he can have a scene with women, who don't want relationships either. He said after 35 women just don't care," said Vidya Balan with a big laugh on her face.

    On The Work Front - Will Vidya Balan Work With Her Hubby Siddharth Roy Kapur?

    "I don't think that will happen because then there will be no difference between house and office. We've decided not to work together. It's healthier for our marriage. That's precious for us," she summed it up.

    Most Read: Kareena Kapoor All Set To Be A Part Of Salman Khan's Dabangg 3? Read Details

    Read more about: vidya balan siddharth roy kapur
    Story first published: Monday, February 4, 2019, 6:57 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 4, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue