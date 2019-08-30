Vidya Balan Wont Work With Hubby Siddharth Roy Kapur To Avoid Friction

Vidya Balan is regarded as one of the finest actors in the country. She has starred in a number of commercially successful and critically acclaimed films such as Kahaani, The Dirty Picture, Paa, and No One Killed Jessica. But Vidya has never collaborated with her husband Siddharth Roy Kapur, who is a producer. For her, this is an intentional decision to avoid unnecessary friction which may arise from working together. Read what she said.

According to Pinkvilla, Vidya answered why she doesn't work with her husband. "Because it's too much. I could have a problem with my director and producer and argue it out. Actually, I don't fight, I argue and I reason. But I can't do that with Siddharth. When it's so personal, I think because I can fight with Siddharth, I'll end up fighting with him," she said.

Explaining further, she said "I want to retain the sanctity of our relationship. There have been times when we've both passed on a script, even when we liked it. I can't negotiate money with him. Imagine if he says you should be getting this much, and I say I should be getting ten times more. I'll say are you under-valuing me? I don't want to get into that space at all."

Vidya appeared on the big screen in Bollywood after a break of almost two years, with the recent film, Mission Mangal. It was a multi-starrer featuring Kirti Kulhari, Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menen, Sharman Joshi, Sonakshi Sinha, and Akshay Kumar. Mission Mangal has been having a successful run at the box office.

Vidya is now gearing up for her next film, a biopic on math wizard Shakuntala Devi. She will also be starring in a web series on former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

