English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Vidya Balan Wont Work With Hubby Siddharth Roy Kapur To Avoid Friction

    By
    |

    Vidya Balan is regarded as one of the finest actors in the country. She has starred in a number of commercially successful and critically acclaimed films such as Kahaani, The Dirty Picture, Paa, and No One Killed Jessica. But Vidya has never collaborated with her husband Siddharth Roy Kapur, who is a producer. For her, this is an intentional decision to avoid unnecessary friction which may arise from working together. Read what she said.

    Vidya Balan Wont Work With Hubby Siddharth To Avoid Friction

    According to Pinkvilla, Vidya answered why she doesn't work with her husband. "Because it's too much. I could have a problem with my director and producer and argue it out. Actually, I don't fight, I argue and I reason. But I can't do that with Siddharth. When it's so personal, I think because I can fight with Siddharth, I'll end up fighting with him," she said.

    Explaining further, she said "I want to retain the sanctity of our relationship. There have been times when we've both passed on a script, even when we liked it. I can't negotiate money with him. Imagine if he says you should be getting this much, and I say I should be getting ten times more. I'll say are you under-valuing me? I don't want to get into that space at all."

    Vidya appeared on the big screen in Bollywood after a break of almost two years, with the recent film, Mission Mangal. It was a multi-starrer featuring Kirti Kulhari, Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menen, Sharman Joshi, Sonakshi Sinha, and Akshay Kumar. Mission Mangal has been having a successful run at the box office.

    Vidya is now gearing up for her next film, a biopic on math wizard Shakuntala Devi. She will also be starring in a web series on former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

    MOST READ: Saaho Actress Shraddha Kapoor Feels Casual Sexism Is On Its Way Out Of Bollywood

    More VIDYA BALAN News

    Read more about: vidya balan siddharth roy kapur
    Story first published: Friday, August 30, 2019, 23:37 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 30, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue