Vidyut Jammwal, Adah Sharma, Angira Dhar In Commando 3; Check Out The First Teaser Here!

Vidyut Jammwal's action-packed avatar in the 'Commando' series has always been loved by the audience. Now, the actor is all set to be back with the third installment of this franchise. Co-starring with him this time, is Adah Sharma, Angira Dhar and Gulshan Devaiah.

This morning, the makers dropped the first sneak-peek to make the official announcement of Commando 3. Vidyut Jammwal took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "Action x 3 Drama x 3 Thrill x 3 #Commando3 releases on 20th September 2019 #IAmEnough #Kalaripayattu @adidatt @RelianceEnt #VipulAmrutlalShah #SunshinePictures @MPC_UK @adah_sharma @angira_dhar @gulshandevaiah."

Check out his tweet here-

Speaking about the action in Commando 3, the actor earlier told Mumbai Mirror, "The Commando franchise is all about action, so the aim has been to introduce something new with every film. In the first instalment, we incorporated one form of Kalaripayattu in the stunts, while for the second one, I hit the gym to bulk up. Since the film revolved around black money, it was essential to get rid of my lean frame.

I wasn't particularly a fan of beefy bodies, but I trained hard to acquire the look for the film. Now, I return with Commando 3. It required another form of Kalaripayattu for which I had to return to my lean frame and reacquaint my body with flexibility, which was compromised while bulking up."

Meanwhile, a source had earlier revealed, "The makers have taken lessons from the non-performance of the second part and have made drastic changes in the way the storytelling was. Vidyut has improved slightly as an actor but the makers want the action to be at another level altogether.

So, the stunts are very high octane and they have roped in an international cameraman Mark Hamilton for the cinematography apart from a few international actors as well. And, yes, all the stunt coordinators are ones that have worked in big international projects before."

Helmed by Aaditya Dutt, Commando 3 will release on 20th September, 2019.

