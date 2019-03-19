Vidyut Jammwal: Junglee Is A Must Watch For Families & Children!

Junglee Is A Movie With A Message About Wildlife Awareness

"One of the most important reasons that people should watch this film is the awareness of how important it is to live with animals. It is also an educative movie for families and kids. It shows how animals are not as ferocious or harmful as they're made out to be. In fact, they are more cautious of the humans around them,'' said Vidyut Jammwal to DNA.

The Movie Is A Complete Entertainer!

''There are five big action pieces in the movie. One is a complete entertainer that can not only be watched but also learnt by the kids, so they will see how we can use our body. One is gymnastics-based. Then, there is hardcore action,'' he said.

We've Tried Many New Things In Junglee

''We've tried to do different kind of stuff. I know my potential and capability. So, I could suggest what I can do. I'm proud of what we've achieved during the making of the film.''

Vidyut Jammwal Shared His Love For Elephants

''While I've spent time with elephants in God's own country (Kerala) earlier, the way I did it for Junglee is completely different. I've practically lived with them - eating, resting and working - for over 40 days while shooting the film,'' he summed it up.