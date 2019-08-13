English
    Taimur Ali Khan’s Latest Picture With His Mommy Dearest Will Make You Go ‘Aww’!

    By
    |

    Taimur Ali Khan is one star kid we can't seem to get over. Every picture of him which surfaces on the internet makes us go gaga over his adorable antics. While we do get to see snaps of him captured by the paparazzi, Taimur's pictures taken by his family are the most special. In the latest picture to surface, little Tim Tim is seen spending some quality time with his mommy dearest, Kareena Kapoor Khan. Check it out!

    PIC: Taimur Spends Blissful Moments With His Mum, Kareena

    Taimur has been on a long vacation in London with his family, including mum Kareena, cousin Inaaya, and others. We have been getting to see Tim play around and have a gala time with his cousin. But this picture of Taimur lying down on the grass with Bebo, just soaking in the bliss of the moment is making us go 'aww!' Cute as always, Taimur is wearing a graphic blue t-shirt and red bottoms. Kareena is glowing in a no makeup look, wearing a black and white outfit. Looking at the two brings back memories from our childhood, doesn't it?

    On the work front, Kareena will next be seen in 'Good News', starring Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. The film is scheduled for Christmas weekend this year, on December 27. Kareena also recently wrapped up the shoot for Homi Adajania's 'Angrezi Medium' in which she will be seen playing the role of a cop. But fans are most excited about seeing Kareena in Karan Johar's 'Takht', a film which he claims will be his masterpiece; a multi-starrer historical drama, being brought to life by Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. The filming for this is yet to begin.

