Vijay Devarakonda, Rakul Preet Singh, Rashmika Mandana and Nithya Menen at IFFI 2019

After the announcement that Rajinikanth would grace the opening ceremony of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2019, we now hear that actors from Telugu and Kannada film industries will make their presence felt at the 50th edition of the film festival.

The new heartthrob who has not only won the love of Telugu movie buffs but also of the Hindi film industry, Vijay Devarakonda; Rakul Preet Singh, who has made a successful crossover from South to Bollywood; Bangalore-based Rashmika Mandanna and Nithya Menen, who was also seen in Mission Mangal, are all set to attend the golden jubilee edition of IFFI in Goa.

While Vijay and Rakul Preet will be in conversation with film critic Anupama Chopra on November 27, Nithya Menen and Rashmika will converse with film critic Baradwaj Rangan on November 28.

The actors will talk about setting trends and making an impact all over the country with their work while reminiscing their respective journeys.

The film festival will take place from November 20-28 and all the four actors are going to be a part of the closing ceremony on the evening of November 28.

The film festival this year is one of the most awaited events with some amazing films lined up from across the globe. The platform is also pushing regional cinema from India on a global platform; hence, there are films from across the country. There are Kashmiri, Gujarati, Marathi, Tamil and Malayalam films among other language films at IFFI this year.