Vijay Deverakonda Is NOT INTERESTED In Watching Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh For This Reason!

Vijay Deverakonda's Shocking Statement

As per a report in Cinema Express, speaking at the trailer launch of his latest film 'Dear Comrade', Vijay said he doesn't want to watch the Hindi remake.

This Is The Reason Why Vijay Doesn't Want To Watch Kabir Singh

Revealing the reason, the actor said, "Shahid has done that film, and he has gone through the character, and there is nothing for me to watch it again. I know the story, I have done that film, what will I watch again?"

He Revealed That Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga Has Been Requesting Him For Quite Sometime To Watch Kabir Singh

"Kya Picture, Kya dekenge. I wanted the Hindi film to be a big hit, because Sandeep is my man. But unexpectedly, it became a blockbuster. Done. No more discussion there," the actor further said.

Meanwhile, Kabir Singh Continues Its Blockbuster Run

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#KabirSingh shows big gains on [fourth] Sat... Will maintain the pace on [fourth] Sun... [Week 4] Fri 2.54 cr, Sat 3.75 cr. Total: ₹ 255.89 cr. India biz."