    HOW SWEET! Vijay Deverakonda Wants Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh To Be A Massive Blockbuster

    By
    |

    Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh is slated to hit the theatrical screens next week. For the uninitated, the film is a Hindi remake of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Telugu blockbuster 'Arjun Reddy' which starred Vijay Deverakonda. The film revolves around a brilliant surgeon which goes on a self-destructive spree after a messy break-up with his girlfriend.

    Recently in an interview with Deccan Chronicle, Vijay Deverakonda spoke about Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh and revealed that he is excited to watch the film.

    Vijay Deverakonda Can't Wait To See Kabir Singh

    The actor was quoted as saying, "My dear friend Sandeep, who directed me in Arjun Reddy, is now done with his Hindi remake, and I can't wait to see how it has turned out. Knowing Sandeep, he has probably altered the original script - amazing as it was - to begin on an exciting, new note."

    The Actor Is All Praises For Shahid Kapoor

    "I've known Shahid to be a good actor since Ishq Vishq and I'm sure he's done an exceptional job in Kabir Singh too."

    Vijay Wishes This For The Shahid Kapoor Starrer

    "I want the film to be a massive blockbuster," added the 'Arjun Reddy' star. Now that's quite sweet of him, isn't it?

    Meanwhile, Here's Why Shahid Was Sh*t Scared To Play A College Student In Kabir Singh

    "I was sh*t scared. I thought my younger brother, my wife and my children when they will grow up and see this. They will say ‘Yeh kya karne ki zaroorat thi papa? Bhool gaye kya ke aap 38 ho?! (Why did you need to do this papa? Did you forget you were 38 years old?)," the actor recently opened up in an interview.

    Kabir Singh has Kiara Advani reprising Shalini Pandey's role of Preeti from the original film.

    Prabhas REACTED LIKE THIS After Watching Shahid Kapoor's 'Kabir Singh' Trailer!

