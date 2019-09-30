Viju Khote Funeral: Friends And Family Members Pay Respects

Shubha Khote Bids Goodbye To Her Beloved Brother

For the unversed, Viju is actress Shubha Khote's brother. Here, she is seen with her family in a forlorn mood at her brother's last rites.

Arshad Warsi Pays His Respects

Circuit was spotted paying his respects to Khote. Also in attendance was director Bharat Dhabholkar.

Khote died in his sleep at his residence due to multiple organ failure. "He passed away today at 6.55 am peacefully in his sleep at the residence. He has been unwell for quite some time. He had multiple organ failure," actor Bhavana Balsavar, his niece, was quoted as saying by the PTI.

A Legend Departs

Hailing from a family of artistes, Khote was the nephew of actor Durga Khote from his father, Nandu Khote's side. For the uninitiated, Durga Khote played Rani Jodhabhai in K Asif's Mughal-e-Azam.

Remembered For His Many Memorable Roles

Though he started out in the mid-60s, Viju Khote gained prominence with Ramesh Sippy's Sholay in 1975 where he played Kaalia. His role in Rajkumar Santoshi's 1994 sleeper-hit comedy Andaz Apna Apna, also endeared him to the audiences.