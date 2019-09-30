English
    Viju Khote Funeral: Friends And Family Members Pay Respects

    Earlier, the entire nation woke up to the sad news that Viju Khote alias Kaalia of Sholay fame is no longer with us. Now, we have landed our hands on a few pictures of friends and family paying their last respects to the late actor. Take a look.

    Shubha Khote Bids Goodbye To Her Beloved Brother

    Shubha Khote Bids Goodbye To Her Beloved Brother

    For the unversed, Viju is actress Shubha Khote's brother. Here, she is seen with her family in a forlorn mood at her brother's last rites.

    Arshad Warsi Pays His Respects

    Arshad Warsi Pays His Respects

    Circuit was spotted paying his respects to Khote. Also in attendance was director Bharat Dhabholkar.

    Khote died in his sleep at his residence due to multiple organ failure. "He passed away today at 6.55 am peacefully in his sleep at the residence. He has been unwell for quite some time. He had multiple organ failure," actor Bhavana Balsavar, his niece, was quoted as saying by the PTI.

    A Legend Departs

    A Legend Departs

    Hailing from a family of artistes, Khote was the nephew of actor Durga Khote from his father, Nandu Khote's side. For the uninitiated, Durga Khote played Rani Jodhabhai in K Asif's Mughal-e-Azam.

    Remembered For His Many Memorable Roles

    Remembered For His Many Memorable Roles

    Though he started out in the mid-60s, Viju Khote gained prominence with Ramesh Sippy's Sholay in 1975 where he played Kaalia. His role in Rajkumar Santoshi's 1994 sleeper-hit comedy Andaz Apna Apna, also endeared him to the audiences.

