Vikas Bahl Given CLEAN-CHIT In #MeToo Controversy; To Be Credited As Director Of 'Super 30'

In the latest turn of events, filmmaker Vikas Bahl who was accused of sexual harassment by a former employee of Phantom Films in the wake of #MeToo movement in the country, has been given a clean chit by the internal complaints committee of Reliance Entertainment.

Vikas will now be credited as the director of Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30 as he has been cleared of all charges levelled against him.

As per an Indian Express report, the internal complaints committee of Reliance Entertainment, the 50 per cent stakeholder in Phantom Films, co-owned by Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane and Vikas Bahl, has cleared the filmmaker from charges of sexual harassment after the complainant refused to appear despite repeated reminders.

Shibashish Sarkar, the Group CEO, Reliance Entertainment,was quoted as saying by the daily, "Yes, it is true that the internal complaints committee report has exonerated Vikas Bahl. With the committee clearing Vikas, we don't have a choice but to reinstate his credit as director of Super 30."

Vikas Bahl's lawyer Hitesh Jain further added, "In any sexual harassment case, there are two ways - either it's the Internal Complaints Committee, who probe the whole aspect or the victim approaches any legal forum.

In this case, what is happening is that people are making allegations on Twitter and putting the story on social media. But in all the MeToo cases, where are you seeing the charges actually being probed? Is merely writing a story on social media sufficient to castigate a person? Upon making the entire inquiry, ICC has come to the conclusion that there's no case against him.

Vikas does not need to come out with an official statement because the biggest statement would be him being credited for Super 30. He will be allowed in every aspect of the film now."

Post the allegations against Bahl, Hrithik Roshan, who then worked with the director on Super 30, had tweeted, "It is impossible for me to work with any person if he/she is guilty of such grave misconduct. I am away and have access to only sporadic information. I have requested the producers of Super 30 to take stock of the apparent facts and take a harsh stand if need be."

Later, Vikas Bahl has filed a defamation case against Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane for maligning his image by giving statements against him on social media.

He had mentioned that he isn't guilty of anything he has been accused of and if he was, he wanted to talk to the former employee who he called a friend.

He was quoted as saying back then, "For two and-a-half years, she has never made me feel as if she is uncomfortable (around me). I have worked very hard to be the person I have become. I do feel victimised, but I don't know what to do about it."

