    Vikram Lander: Karan Johar To Taapsee Pannu - Bollywood Celebs Express Support To ISRO

    By
    |

    In what came as huge news for the country, ISRO lost communication with Moon lander 'Vikram' on Saturday. It can be said that years of hard work of the scientists at ISTRAC came to zilch after ISRO lost communication with 'Vikram'.

    Bollywood Celebrities Express Support To Indias Space Mission

    The scientists, who were inconsolable, were motivated with an amazing speech by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Last night he rushed in to watch the mission's success and when the communication was lost, he again was with the Team Chandrayaan-2 to speak to them.

    The lander Vikram lost communication when it was just 2.1 km away from making a landing on the Moon's South Pole area.

    Bollywood celebrities, who were also touched with the team's hard work, took to Twitter and expressed their support to the scientists.

    Actor Riteish Deshmukh wrote, "We shall over come!!!!! Future belongs to those who believe in the beauty their dreams!! We are incredibly proud of the entire team of @isro - what was achieved today was no small feat. #JaiHind." (sic). View the tweet here.

    Meanwhile, veteran actor Anupam Kher wrote, "Go... #Chandrayan2... Go. Indians all over the world are with you. @isro

    Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha too expressed hope over the spacecraft's landing. He wrote, "Damn.... I hope they can restore communication. Hard worK of so many and prayers of so many. It'll happen. BELIEVE!!! Well done ISRO." (sic)

    Taapsee Pannu wrote, "Lump in the throat, tear in the eye not coz of anything else but witnessing how beautifully you got the entire nation together in hope and spirit... it's ok to take a few steps back when u know you are about to make your longest jump. You are our hero @isro ❤️." (sic)

    Producer-director Karan Johar took to Twitter and wrote, "Salute and applaud the incredible endeavours of @isro !!!! So proud of everything they continue to do....so proud to be part of a nation that has the most genius minds...." (sic)

    However, what touched the whole nation's heart was when the ISRO chairperson K Shivan broke down when he saw PM Modi. Modi, who was accompanied by scientists on his way out, immediately hugged him and patted his back.

    K Shivan, who announced the status, stated that the performance of the lander was as per the plan till it was 2.1 km from the moon surface. The communication link got snapped after that.

