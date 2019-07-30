English
    Filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane Says That He & Anurag Kashyap Are The Worst Enemies

    Creative visionaries often have strange social dynamics with other creative visionaries. This can be exemplified by something that ace filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane said about his creative relationship with another equally brilliant filmmaker, Anurag Kashyap. Read further to find out what Motwane said!

    Vikramaditya Motwane: Anurag Kashyap & I Are Worst Enemies

    Filmmakers Vikramaditya Motwane and Anurag Kashyap have collaborated on a number of critically successful film and television projects. But apparently, they have done that with a strong sense of enemity between them.

    As reported by Bollywood Life, Motwane said, "We are the worst of enemies. Anurag Kashyap does not visit my set, and I do not go to his set, because we might just kill each other! We are good when it comes to eating and drinking together or hanging out, but no set visits. It is an understanding we have."

    Like we said, strange social dynamics!

    Motwane and Kashyap have collaborated on critically acclaimed films like 'Udaan,' ' Bhavesh Joshi: Superhero,' 'Trapped,' and the popular Netflix series, 'Sacred Games.' The second season of Sacred Games will premiere on August 15, 2019.

    On the work front in films, Motwane is producing 83', starring Ranveer Singh, based on former Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev leading the Indian team to victory in 1983. Kashyap, on the other hand, is a co-producer of Saand Ki Aankh, starring Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu. The film is set to release on October 25, 2019.

