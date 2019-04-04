English
    Vikrant Massey: Those Who Talk To Themselves Are The Truest Actors

    Vikrant Massey, who is all set to star opposite Deepika Padukone in Chhapaak, says with popularity there is a new sense of purpose - he wants to remove the "curtain of pretence" from the characters he plays. "Those who talk to themselves are the truest actors. There is a fabrication in us. I want my characters to be wholesome and who are made out of life's experiences so that the audience can see themselves in them."

    "These are the people who say that the character on stage is me and I want to remove the curtain of pretence from everyone's life. I want to remove the curtain of pretence from all of my characters," told Vikrant, while speaking to media agency.

    Vikrant has a slew of projects lined up - Seema Pahwa's directorial debut Pind Daan, Cargo produced by Anurag Kashyap and Shloka Sharma and Alankrita Shrivastava's next, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare. He is currently shooting for Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak in Delhi!

    Vikrant's next major role is in the upcoming Hotstar Special, Criminal Justice where he plays Aditya, a taxi driver who is accused in a murder case. Also starring Jackie Shroff, Pankaj Tripathi and Mita Vashishth, Criminal Justice starts streaming Friday.

    Story first published: Thursday, April 4, 2019, 15:10 [IST]
